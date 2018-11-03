Watch: Victor Oladipo daggers Celtics with game-winning shot

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, once again, showed why he’s one of the NBA’s rising stars during Saturday’s game against the Celtics.

Oladipo showed flashes of greatness during the playoffs last season, and he’s picking up where he left off in 2018. On Saturday, he showed he can be a closer, even against a very solid defensive team.

The Pacers guard brought the ball up the court in the waning seconds of the game, with his team trailing 101-99. He didn’t play for the tie, though. Instead, Oladipo pulled up and absolutely drained a three-pointer to put the Pacers ahead with just over three seconds remaining.

ALL THE ANGLES! Victor Oladipo's CLUTCH three-pointer wins it for the @Pacers! pic.twitter.com/J1nsaQ59Hd — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

Indiana held on to win the game, and Oladipo led all players in scoring (24 points).