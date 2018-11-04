Black Friday 2018 ads: Hottest Apple iPhone/iPad deals to buy online

Black Friday Deals

Black Friday for 2018 is now upon us, and lucky for tech fans, there are some great deals on Apple’s iPhone X, XS, 8 and iPad Pro.

First off, we want to talk about the Apple iPhone X, which is currently one of the hottest smartphones on the market. It boasts a 5.8-inch screen, with either 64 or 256 MB of storage, and 3 GB of RAM. Not only that, it features a OLED touchscreen, with glass on front and back, and a stainless steel frame. It’s water-resistant (up to 1M for 30 minutes), and is extremely durable.

Apple iPhone X Black Friday Deals

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple iPhone X.

Amazon

Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB [fully unlocked] — $1070

Target

Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB — (price depends on carrier)

Walmart

Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB with FREE $55 airtime — (price depends on carrier)

Best Buy

Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB — (price depends on carrier)

The iPad Pro is sleek, and features a 12.9-inch screen, with 512 GB of storage. There’s also a 4G LTE version, and a throwback/second-generation Apple Pencil ($130 retail) which can go along with it as an accessory — as well as a Smart Keyboard Folio ($199). Here’s what it looks like:

Apple iPad Pro Black Friday Deals

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple iPad Pro.

Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512GB/4G LTE  — $1349.11

Target

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1149.99

Walmart

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1049 (+$100 shipping)

Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1129.99

These are some great deals for the holiday season. You’ll want to capitalize on them leading up to Black Friday, so feel free to begin shopping as soon as possible!

