Black Friday 2018 ads: Hottest Apple iPhone/iPad deals to buy online

Black Friday for 2018 is now upon us, and lucky for tech fans, there are some great deals on Apple’s iPhone X, XS, 8 and iPad Pro.
First off, we want to talk about the Apple iPhone X, which is currently one of the hottest smartphones on the market. It boasts a 5.8-inch screen, with either 64 or 256 MB of storage, and 3 GB of RAM. Not only that, it features a OLED touchscreen, with glass on front and back, and a stainless steel frame. It’s water-resistant (up to 1M for 30 minutes), and is extremely durable.
Apple iPhone X Black Friday Deals
Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple iPhone X.
Amazon
Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB [fully unlocked] — $1070
Target
Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB — (price depends on carrier)
Walmart
Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB with FREE $55 airtime — (price depends on carrier)
Best Buy
Apple iPhone X 5.8-inch/64 GB — (price depends on carrier)
The iPad Pro is sleek, and features a 12.9-inch screen, with 512 GB of storage. There’s also a 4G LTE version, and a throwback/second-generation Apple Pencil ($130 retail) which can go along with it as an accessory — as well as a Smart Keyboard Folio ($199). Here’s what it looks like:
Apple iPad Pro Black Friday Deals
Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple iPad Pro.
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512GB/4G LTE — $1349.11
Target
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1149.99
Walmart
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1049 (+$100 shipping)
Best Buy
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch/512 GB — $1129.99
These are some great deals for the holiday season. You’ll want to capitalize on them leading up to Black Friday, so feel free to begin shopping as soon as possible!
