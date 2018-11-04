Look: Jadeveon Clowney dating this beautiful makeup artist

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick int he 2014 NFL Draft, so the expectations have always been high for the athletic pass-rusher.

So far, Clowney has lived up to them. He’s had to battle through injuries during stretches of his career, but when both he and JJ Watt have been healthy, the Texans defense has looked absolutely dominant. The pass-rushing duo is easily one of the best in the NFL, and they’ve given opposing quarterbacks fits.

Clowney has been dating makeup artist Najah Martin for a number of years now. They have one son, Jahlil, who is now three years old. Here are some photos of the two of them.