Look: Jason Garrett's beautiful blonde wife is a stunner

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been on the hot seat this season, as it’s a make-or-break year for him, having been with the team since 2011, and never advanced to a conference championship game.

The Cowboys are currently 3-4, and it’s safe to say Monday’s game against the Titans is a must-win for them, given how the NFC East standings is shaking out. Garrett has the defense playing well, but the offense, at times, has looked anemic.

Still, Garrett doesn’t seem to be panicking, and we’ll see if he can get things back on track. Either way, he still has his beautiful wife, Brill, by his side. The two have been married since 1994, and you can check out some photos of them below.