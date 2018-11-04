Look: Eric Weddle shaves beard to hopefully end Ravens losing streak

The Ravens took a two-game losing streak into Sunday’s pivotal divisional showdown with the Ravens, and the team was looking to do whatever it took to get off the schneid.

Given how the season has played out so far, it was certainly possible that Sunday’s game could go on to decide who wins the AFC North title, with the Ravens having beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh earlier in the season.

Ravens safety Eric Weddle tried to switch things up a bit in hopes of breaking the losing streak, and he did that by shaving his signature beard.

That’s quite different than this look.