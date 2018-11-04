Look: Vince Vaughn spotted at Rams-Saints game

The Rams and Saints squared off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in one of the best games of the season so far on Sunday, and it wasn’t surprising to see celebrities enjoying the two high-powered offenses going toe-to-toe on the field.

Actor Vince Vaughn appeared to be among them, as he was shown by TV cameras during the second half of the game. He appeared to be aware that the camera was on him, as he shot a glance in that direction.

Vince Vaughn on Sunday I’m New Orleans looks exactly how I would expect Vince Vaughn on Sunday in New Orleans to look. pic.twitter.com/fpkltlNAwv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2018

It didn’t appear that Vaughn was having a great hair day, and he looked a bit weary. Maybe he was out on Bourbon Street partying it up on Saturday, or maybe he was just a bit tired.