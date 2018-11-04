Look: Marcus Mariota's soccer star girlfriend Kiyomi Cook is turning heads

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is in a contract year, and there’s a lot of pressure on him to perform going forward.

He’s looking for a long-term contract extension, but has still yet to prove himself, and could end up getting hit with the franchise tag, with the Titans looking for Mariota to take the “next step.” He did win a playoff game last season, but still continues to struggle reading defenses, and has issues with his footwork, as well as ball security.

The Titans are currently 3-4, with a “must-win” game against the Cowboys coming up on Monday night. It will be interesting to see if Mariota’s girlfriend, Kiyomi Cook, shows up to AT&T Stadium in support of him. Cook is a private person, as her Instagram status shows, but we do know she lives with Mariota in Nashville, and is a soccer coach (and formerly played for the Oregon Ducks).

Here are some photos of Cook and Mariota.