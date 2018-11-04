Run, Eagles, run!

The EYE (now in its 12th year of myopic coverage of the most interesting franchise and fans in the NFL) was chosen as one of the “Top 20 Philadelphia Eagles blogs” by the Feedspot organization. This is an unexpected accolade due to the format changes and network shuffle we have endured together the past year as both writers and readers. EYE was this close to hanging it up last spring when we suddenly got a new spark of life from the USA Today/Sports Daily network. The revitalized “comments” engine they gave us is far from perfect, and it will never replace the legendary “Livefyre” fan base we lost in the transition…but at least it reconnected me with the real stars of this show—the readers who drop the real knowledge in the comments section.

The Feedspot rankings are based upon a combination of content quality ratings plus audience numbers, with the emphasis on the numbers. Our numbers are down understandably with all the network transitional stuff which plagued us earlier. But we still came in at numero 12.

Coming in at the top of the rankings are:

1. Philadelphia Eagles.com— the Evergreen mother ship where most of us first met each other;

2. Eagles Wire — they have a ton of Facebook followers;

3. Bleeding Green Nation — in terms of sheer audience numbers, they should be higher;

4. Iggles Blitz — Tommy Lawlor has been doing his thing out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina since 2011. His following has grown because he puts out solid football content;

5. Eagle Eye In The Sky Podcast — Fran Duffy’s brainchild started as a PE.com spinoff in 2014, and it’s really taken off. Check it out sometime at eagleeye.eaglesradio.libsynp..;

6. Eagles Sports Radio Podcast — This is another fast-growing podcast which compiles “the best of” local Philly talk radio. You can dial it up at eagles.vsporto.com ;

7. Eagles Gab — They’re the guys from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and they’ve been churning out Eagles stuff since 2007;

8. Eagles Addict — This is the one from our old buddy Dave Stoessel. He only does one or two posts a month, but he’s getting numbers from his Yahoo affiliation;

9. Eagles FanCast — Another podcast, but this one features “fans only” talk. They’ve got nice Twitter numbers. You can dial them up at eaglesfancast.net/blog ;

10. Audio Boom/Eagles — This is the international fan’s mecca for Eagles information, with many European and Australian followers. Their numbers are huge because they combine audience ratings for all 32 NFL teams and other sports leagues as well—but that’s okay. I’m gonna give them a try at audioboom.com/channel/philad. ;

11. The Morning Call — Yep, it’s Allentown’s own Nick Fierro still doing about two blog posts a week at mcall.com/sports/football/ea . Somehow he has amassed over 75,000 Facebook and Twitter followers;

And then at #12 is EYE.