Look: Ryan Fitzpatrick's cute wife Liza Barber is feeling the beard

Behind every great beard is a great woman, and Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no different.

Fitzpatrick has had an interesting season so far, as he began the year as the Bucs starter, with Jameis Winston serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Winston later won the job back, only to lose it soon after, and now Fitzmagic is back under center.

The journeyman quarterback has played for seven teams during the course of his career, and stats-wise, he’s having his best campaign to date in 2018, which is pretty crazy if you think about it. He’s also doing well for himself off the field, as he’s married to Liza Barber. They have five children together.

Here are some photos of the two of them.