Watch: Cam Newton does hilarious Norv Turner impression after game

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is thriving in Norv Turner’s system, and his team is benefiting as well.

The team has won five of its last six games, and the offense no longer looks predictable, as it did in past seasons. Turner deserves all the credit in the world for that, as the team hired him to replace Mike Shula as offensive coordinator earlier in the year, and that decision proved to be a wise one.

The chemistry between Newton and Turner appears to be solid as well, with the quarterback and his coordinator appearing to be on the same page more often than not. Newton was asked about what the communication between him and Turner entails after Sunday’s 42-28 win over the Bucs, and that’s when the Panthers quarterback did a funny impression of the team’s coordinator, in attempting to recreate what the dialogue between the two sounds like.

.@CameronNewton has the best Norv Turner impression you'll see this week 😂 (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/3F8XZBTXk9 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 4, 2018

If what Newton said is accurate, then maybe we need to get Turner mic’d up more often.