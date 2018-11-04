Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo stretches out, throws down ridiculous dunk

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo makes impossible plays look feasible nearly every time he steps foot on the court.

The Greek Freak did exactly that during Sunday’s game against the Kings, and it was fun to watch. It happened in the third quarter of the game, when Antetokounmpo drove the lane, determined to score. Only Kings center Kosta Koufos stood between him and the basket, and you probably know what happened next. Antetokounmpo utilized great body control to stretch out and make an amazing dunk — while being fouled in the process.

Antetokounmpo often looks unguardable, especially when he’s doing things like that.