Watch: Joe Flacco ignores wide-open Lamar Jackson, misses TD

Rumors have been swirling about some animosity between Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

It remains to be seen if they’re actually true, but this type of dissension isn’t anything new between incumbent quarterbacks and rookies. It’s not like Flacco is going to be thrilled to have a rookie quarterback breathing down his neck every time he has a bad game. That’s a lot of pressure to deal with.

That’s why the Internet went nuts when Flacco missed a wide-open Jackson in Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Jackson got wide-open on a third-and-goal play, but Flacco never looked in his direction, and the Ravens had to settle for a field goal.

Not sure if Joe Flacco missed the wide open Lamar Jackson or if he's just being pettypic.twitter.com/p75fGjBp02 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 4, 2018

Social media reactions blamed Flacco for being petty, and choosing not to throw the ball to Jackson, but that’s ridiculous. The Ravens quarterback knows he has to do whatever it takes to put his team in the best position to win, so suggesting he ignored Jackson on purpose is a bit asinine. Flacco probably just didn’t make the right read on the play. It happens.