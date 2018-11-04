Watch: Julio Jones catches first TD pass in over 340 days

Anyone who plays fantasy football knows that Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is an absolute monster, but, for whatever reason, he just hasn’t been able to score touchdowns in recent years.

Jones had nearly 700 receiving yards heading into Sunday’s game against the Redskins, yet he still hadn’t managed to find the end zone so far this season. He made sure to put an end to that drought, and he earned it in doing so, with some extra effort causing him to break a tackle.

It happened late in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons looking to put the dagger in the Redskins. Jones essentially did exactly that — catching a pass from Matt Ryan, then breaking a tackle attempt from new acquisition HaHa Clinton-Dix. The end result was a 38-yard touchdown.

.@juliojones_11 finally getting in the end zone 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJr57Vqwu7 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 4, 2018

It was Jones’ first touchdown in 343 days (since Week 12 of the 2017 season).