Watch: LeBron James, Luke Walton get into heated argument during game

It was only a matter of time before Lakers head coach Luke Walton and superstar LeBron James were going to be seen getting into it during a game, especially with the team still one game under .500 (4-5) after one month of play.

James, after all, has had a history of getting head coaches fired, and it really just doesn’t look like Walton is “his guy.” Walton is on the hot seat, and it’s unclear if he’ll even last until 2019, with team president Magic Johnson having “admonished” him in a meeting on Tuesday.

So when James was seen arguing with Walton on the court during Saturday’s game against the Blazers, social media went nuts. Fans wanted to know exactly what the context was/what they were talking about.

LeBron and Luke Walton probly not getting along 😳 (via @KingJosiah54 ) pic.twitter.com/GSTFEeaKDj — Overtime (@overtime) November 4, 2018

Not many head coaches would allow their players to dictate conversation in that manner on the court during a game, for TV cameras and the world to see. It almost looked as if James was undermining Walton there. We’ll see how this situation plays out in the coming weeks, as it should get interesting.