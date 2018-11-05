Black Friday 2018 ads: Hottest Apple Watch Series 3, 4 deals to buy online

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and Black Friday is the best time to save money, as well as get the best possible deal you can get on the hottest gifts.

Right now, the Apple Watch (Series 3 and 4) is one of the hottest electronic gifts on the market, so we want to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

The Series 4 is the latest model in the Apple Watch series, and it can be purchased in either the 40mm or 44mm size. Not only that, this piece of wearable tech is stylish, as it’s available in either gold stainless steel (pictured below) or stainless steel. It provides fall detection, as well as invisible features. It even boasts an ECG app to monitor your heart beat/rate! We scoured the Web to find you the best deals for the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday Deals

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple Watch Series 4.

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4, 44MM — $599.99

Target

Apple Watch Series 4, 44MM — $529.99

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4, 44MM — $529.99

Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 4, 44MM — $429.99