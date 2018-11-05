Dolphins, Jets fans fight in stands during game (Video)

There’s no love lost when the Dolphins and Jets square off on the football field, as the rivalry game often produces plenty of trash talk, entertaining moments, and, sometimes, physical altercations involving players.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium featured a bit of that. However, the incident in question took place in the stands, with Jets and Dolphins aficionados going at it.

There were some words exchanged, and then a few shoves. A Dolphins fan — who had no idea how to throw a punch, by the way — then began pounding on top of a Jets fan’s head. And that’s when a fight broke out.