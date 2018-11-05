Oilers Gameday- Vs. Washington

To paraphrase from Will Ferrell in Old School, “The Oilers are going streaking!”. Tonight, Edmonton heads into Washington to face the caps for the second and final game of their season series looking for a sweep.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-3 win in Detroit this past Saturday which saw scoring from everywhere but the first line with names such as Kyle Brodziak and Zack Kassian getting on the scoresheet.

Mikko Koskinen would also get his third win of the season over the Red Wings, improving his mark to 3-0-0 on the season with a goal against average mark of 2.01. We’ll have to wait another day to see if he can push his mark to 4-0-0 as Cam Talbot is back between the pipes.

Keys To The Game

Edmonton: -Get pucks on Holtby early and often, we know he has the ability to morph into the brick wall from Wayne Gretzky’s 3D Hockey 98 ahhhh check that I mean Pheonix Copley.

Washington: -Slow down McDavid, he’s the prime example in this league of “speed kills”, letting him drive to the net is beyond dangerous.

Players To Watch

Edmonton: I didn’t think I’d be saying this so early in the season but Drake Caggiula has been making me eat some crow. Caggiula has five goals on the season, including the first goal vs Detroit just 12 seconds into that win. The University of North Dakota product will be a hard one to take off the first line for the time being.

Washington: Anytime you face the Caps you have to watch out for the guy wearing #8. This season, Alex Ovechkin is second in team scoring with 16 points and is the team leader in goals with 10, Ovi is still the biggest cog in Washington’s machine and if he gets going that will be massive for the defending Cup champs.

The Lines

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lines

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Connor McDavid- Drake Caggiula

Tobias Rieder- Leon Draisaitl- Alex Chiasson

Milan Lucic- Ryan Strome- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jujhar Khaira- Kyle Brodziak- Zack Kassian

Oscar Klefbom- Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse- Kris Russell

Jason Garrison- Matt Benning

Cam Talbot

Washington Capitals Projected Lines

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeni Kuznetsov – Jakub Vrana

Andre Burakovsky –Nicklas Backstrom – TJ Oshie

Jakub Vrana – Lars Eller- Brett Connolly

Chandler Stephenson – Nic Dowd –Devante Smith-Pelley

Dmitri Orlov – Matt Niskanen

Michal Kempny – John Carlson

Brooks Orpik – Christian Djoos

Pheonix Copley

Game Notes

Tonight marks the first game back in Washington for Alex Chiasson, rumour has it they’ll be an hour long jersey retirement ceremony for him (ok that may be false).

Prediction

This one goes to the shootout, the first for the Oilers this season but they leave The District of Columbia with a 3-2 win with Captain Connor putting home the game winner.