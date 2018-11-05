Should Packers fire head coach Mike McCarthy?

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was on the hot seat heading into the season, and it’s starting to look like the rubber is meeting the road, as it relates to his job security.

The Packers have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time under center in Aaron Rodgers, yet the team is currently 3-5-1, and it doesn’t appear as if they’ll be making the playoffs this season. That’s not going to cut it, and Rodgers’ window is getting smaller as he gets older, and racks up more injuries.

Most importantly, though, on that subject, Rodgers and McCarthy have had their moments, as the two have had a number of heated disagreements over the years over playcalling — especially this season. That type of dissension isn’t good for a team, and it often spreads into the locker room. Winning teams don’t allow that to exist.

McCarthy’s reluctance to run the football really is astounding. The Packers rank 29th in rushing attempts per game, averaging only 21.6 rushes per contest. That’s not going to take the pressure off Rodgers, nor will it keep opposing defenses honest. There’s a reason the Patriots were content to sit back in coverage during Sunday’s game. McCarthy didn’t even look to run much in the red zone, which is a recipe for failure. Even facing a first-and-goal situation from the one-yard line, McCarthy chose to throw on all three downs.

Going forward, the Packers square off against the Dolphins next week. There’s currently no line on the game, but when one does come out, you’ll want to head over to this popular advice site for all the betting tips you’ll need to handicap the contest. If the Packers don’t win that game, don’t be surprised if McCarthy is fired.

McCarthy has been the team’s head coach since 2006, but it appears his time is wearing thin in Green Bay.