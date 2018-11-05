UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 5/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavy & Light Heavyweight
|688
|2
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|598
|3
|NR
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|514
|4
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|487
|5
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|6
|5
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|445.5
|7
|19
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|416
|8
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|9
|11
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|391
|10
|12
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|390
|11
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|367
|12
|14
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|366
|13
|15
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|343
|14
|16
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|339
|14
|9
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|339
|16
|17
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|17
|8
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|317
|18
|18
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|19
|20
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|296
|20
|21
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|295
|21
|22
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|287
|22
|23
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|23
|24
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|242.5
|24
|41
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|241
|25
|25
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|235
|26
|26
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|233.5
|27
|27
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|227.5
|28
|28
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|226
|28
|28
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|226
|30
|30
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|218.5
|31
|31
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|32
|32
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|211.5
|33
|33
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|209.5
|34
|34
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|207
|35
|35
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|204.5
|36
|37
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|201
|37
|38
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|199
|38
|42
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|192
|39
|43
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|40
|102
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|187.5
|41
|45
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|184
|42
|55
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|179
|43
|46
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|178.5
|44
|47
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|45
|49
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|172
|46
|52
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|167
|47
|50
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|166.5
|48
|51
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|49
|53
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|161
|50
|56
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|158.5
|51
|57
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|157
|52
|58
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|156
|53
|59
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|154.5
|54
|40
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|154
|54
|44
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|154
|56
|60
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|57
|48
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|151.5
|58
|62
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|151
|59
|64
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|149
|59
|64
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|149
|61
|66
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|148
|62
|NR
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|147
|63
|67
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|146
|64
|68
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|144
|65
|69
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|143
|66
|73
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|143
|67
|70
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|140.5
|68
|71
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|140
|69
|NR
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|139.5
|70
|72
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|138
|71
|61
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|72
|112
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|136
|73
|74
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|74
|75
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|133
|75
|63
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|131.5
|76
|76
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|130.5
|77
|77
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|128
|77
|166
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|128
|79
|79
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|125.5
|80
|80
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|124.5
|81
|81
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|82
|84
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|122.5
|83
|85
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|84
|86
|Paul Felder
|Welterweight
|119.5
|85
|87
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|119
|86
|88
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|118.5
|87
|89
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|118
|87
|89
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|118
|89
|91
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|90
|92
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|91
|93
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|115
|91
|93
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|115
|93
|95
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|114.5
|94
|96
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|113
|94
|96
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|113
|96
|98
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|96
|241
|Tony Martin
|Welterweight
|112.5
|98
|78
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|112
|98
|99
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|112
|100
|100
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|101
|172
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|101
|101
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|110
|103
|130
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|109.5
|103
|246
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109.5
|105
|102
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|105
|102
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|109
|107
|105
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|108.5
|107
|105
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|1009
|82
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|110
|107
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|103.5
|111
|108
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|103
|111
|108
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|103
|113
|110
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|113
|110
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|115
|112
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|115
|112
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|101
|117
|115
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|100.5
|118
|116
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|99.5
|119
|117
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|98
|120
|118
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|97
|120
|118
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|97
|122
|120
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|123
|121
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|123
|121
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|123
|82
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|96
|126
|124
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|95
|126
|124
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|95
|128
|126
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|94.5
|128
|126
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|94.5
|130
|128
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|94
|131
|129
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|93.5
|132
|130
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|93
|132
|130
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|93
|134
|133
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|92.5
|135
|134
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|91.5
|135
|134
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|91.5
|137
|136
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|91
|137
|136
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|139
|138
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|89.5
|139
|138
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|89.5
|139
|138
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|89.5
|142
|142
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|89
|142
|142
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|142
|142
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|89
|145
|145
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|87
|146
|146
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|86
|147
|147
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|84.5
|148
|148
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|148
|148
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|150
|320
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|81.5
|151
|150
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|152
|151
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|79
|153
|123
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|78.5
|153
|152
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|78.5
|153
|152
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|78.5
|153
|152
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|78.5
|157
|155
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|77
|158
|156
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|76.5
|158
|156
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|76.5
|160
|158
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|161
|159
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|162
|160
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|163
|161
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|164
|NR
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|73.5
|165
|162
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|166
|163
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|72.5
|166
|163
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|166
|163
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|169
|224
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|72
|170
|167
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|71
|170
|167
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|71
|170
|167
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|173
|170
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|174
|253
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|69.5
|175
|171
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|69
|176
|172
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|177
|174
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|67
|178
|175
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|178
|175
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|180
|178
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|66
|180
|178
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|66
|182
|181
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|65.5
|182
|181
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|184
|183
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|185
|184
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|64.5
|186
|185
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|186
|185
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|64
|188
|187
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|63.5
|188
|187
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|190
|190
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|63
|191
|191
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|62.5
|192
|192
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|62
|193
|193
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|61.5
|194
|194
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|61
|194
|194
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|196
|197
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|60.5
|197
|201
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|198
|202
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|59
|198
|187
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|59
|200
|203
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|201
|204
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|57.5
|201
|204
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|203
|175
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|57
|203
|206
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|57
|203
|206
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|57
|203
|206
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|57
|207
|209
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|56.5
|207
|209
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|56.5
|209
|211
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|56
|209
|211
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|209
|211
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|56
|209
|375
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|56
|209
|211
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|56
|214
|215
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|55.5
|214
|178
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|55.5
|214
|215
|Sage Northcutt
|Welterweight
|55.5
|217
|217
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|55
|217
|217
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|219
|219
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|54.5
|219
|219
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|219
|219
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|222
|222
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|54
|223
|223
|Yushin Okami
|Welterweight
|53.5
|224
|224
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|224
|224
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|53
|224
|224
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|53
|227
|228
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|52.5
|227
|228
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|227
|228
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|52.5
|227
|228
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|231
|320
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|52
|231
|232
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|52
|233
|194
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|51.5
|234
|233
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|51
|234
|233
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|234
|233
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|51
|234
|233
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|51
|238
|237
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|239
|238
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|50
|239
|238
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|239
|238
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|50
|242
|241
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|243
|198
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|244
|243
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|244
|243
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48
|246
|246
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|246
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|246
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|47.5
|246
|246
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|246
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|47.5
|251
|254
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|45.5
|252
|255
|Jordan Johnson
|Middleweight
|44.5
|253
|256
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|43.5
|253
|256
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|43.5
|253
|256
|Tim Elliott
|Bantamweight
|43.5
|256
|198
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|257
|260
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|42
|257
|260
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|259
|262
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|41.5
|260
|263
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|40.5
|261
|264
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|40
|261
|264
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|263
|267
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|39
|264
|252
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38.5
|265
|268
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|38
|265
|268
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|38
|265
|268
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|38
|265
|268
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|38
|269
|272
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|270
|256
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|271
|274
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36.5
|272
|274
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|272
|274
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|36
|274
|281
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|274
|277
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|35
|276
|278
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|34.5
|276
|278
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|34.5
|278
|266
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|34
|279
|323
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|32.5
|279
|283
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|279
|283
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|32.5
|279
|283
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|32.5
|279
|283
|Luis Henrique
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|279
|283
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|32.5
|285
|288
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|32
|285
|288
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|32
|285
|288
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|32
|285
|288
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|32
|285
|273
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|32
|290
|292
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|31.5
|290
|292
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|31.5
|290
|292
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|293
|278
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|293
|295
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|295
|296
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|30
|295
|296
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|30
|295
|296
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|295
|296
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|299
|300
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|299
|300
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|29.5
|299
|300
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|299
|300
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|303
|305
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|29
|303
|305
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|305
|307
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|306
|308
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|28
|306
|308
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|308
|310
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|308
|310
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|310
|312
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|27
|310
|312
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|312
|314
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|312
|300
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|26.5
|312
|314
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|312
|314
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|26.5
|312
|314
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|317
|318
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|26
|318
|320
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|25.5
|319
|343
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|25
|319
|323
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|25
|319
|323
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|25
|319
|323
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|319
|323
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|25
|319
|NR
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|319
|NR
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Featherweight
|25
|319
|343
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|25
|319
|323
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|25
|319
|323
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|25
|319
|323
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|319
|323
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|25
|319
|323
|Raoni Barcelos
|Featherweight
|25
|319
|323
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|25
|319
|323
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|334
|336
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|24.5
|335
|337
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|24
|335
|337
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|335
|337
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|24
|338
|340
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|23.5
|339
|383
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|23
|339
|341
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|339
|318
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|23
|342
|343
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Jose Torres
|Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|323
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|342
|343
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|361
|365
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|361
|365
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|363
|367
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|21
|364
|369
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|20
|364
|343
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|20
|364
|369
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|367
|373
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|19
|368
|374
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|368
|341
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|18.5
|370
|375
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|18
|370
|375
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|18
|372
|379
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|17.5
|373
|372
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|17
|373
|380
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|373
|380
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|376
|383
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|376
|383
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|376
|383
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|16
|379
|386
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|380
|387
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14.5
|380
|367
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|380
|387
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|14.5
|380
|387
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|384
|390
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|384
|390
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|14
|384
|390
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|384
|400
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|384
|400
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|14
|384
|390
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|14
|390
|395
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|13.5
|391
|396
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13
|392
|397
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|393
|398
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|11.5
|394
|399
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|11
|395
|400
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|395
|400
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|397
|404
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|397
|404
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|9.5
|397
|404
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|397
|417
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|9.5
|401
|407
|Adam Milstead
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|401
|440
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|9
|401
|407
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|9
|401
|407
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|405
|411
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweight
|8.5
|406
|413
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|8
|406
|413
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|406
|407
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|8
|409
|415
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|410
|416
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|411
|417
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|411
|417
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|411
|417
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|5
|411
|417
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|5
|411
|417
|Brad Katona
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|417
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|417
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|411
|417
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|417
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|411
|417
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|5
|411
|417
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|5
|411
|417
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|411
|417
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|5
|411
|417
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|411
|417
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|5
|411
|417
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|417
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|411
|417
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|411
|417
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Flyweight
|5
|411
|417
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|462
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|411
|417
|Wang Guan
|Featherweight
|5
|411
|462
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|411
|417
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|435
|440
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Gavin Tucker
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|4.5
|435
|440
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|445
|453
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|445
|453
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|4
|445
|453
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|445
|453
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|445
|453
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4
|445
|440
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|445
|453
|Joby Sanchez
|Flyweight
|4
|445
|440
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|453
|459
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|454
|460
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3
|455
|461
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|456
|462
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|456
|462
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|456
|462
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Bharat Kandare
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|NR
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Craig White
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Craig White
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Hu Yaozong
|Heavyweight
|0
|456
|266
|Jalin Turner
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|456
|462
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|456
|462
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|456
|NR
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|0
|456
|462
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|0
|456
|462
|Khalid Taha
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|456
|462
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Maia Stevenson
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|456
|462
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|456
|NR
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|456
|462
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|456
|462
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|0
|456
|462
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|462
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Stefan Sekulic
|Welterweight
|0
|456
|NR
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|456
|462
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|456
|462
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|456
|462
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|456
|462
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|456
|462
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|456
|462
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|456
|462
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|456
|462
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Comments