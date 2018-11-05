Watch: Byron Jones takes issue with Kevin Byard for star celebration

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones was not amused by the way one of his counterparts celebrated an interception during Monday’s game against the Titans.

Titans cornerback Kevin Byard disrespected the Cowboys after picking off a pass in the back of the end zone, by running over to the Cowboys star at midfield. Byard then stopped on it and put his arms up to taunt the Cowboys, a la Terrell Owens in 2000.

Byard was joined by a number of teammates, but Jones had no problem making his way over there to give the Titans cornerback a hard shove for his gesture.

Byard celebrates on the star in Dallas, Jones not having it pic.twitter.com/hmJWilyvPn — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) November 6, 2018

Byard clearly wasn’t interested in making friends at AT&T Stadium, and we also severely doubt Jones will be attending his birthday party in the future.