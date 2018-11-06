Look: Cam Newton, stunning girlfriend Kia Proctor continue to grow family

Panthers All-Pro quarterback Cam Newton is a generational player, as there have been few signal-callers in NFL history with his skillset.

Newton has an extremely strong arm, but is also 245 pounds, and is built like a linebacker. He can run, and when he does, he’s extremely tough to bring down in the open field. That’s why teams struggle against him, as he’s tough to prepare for. It’s not like anyone has a team of his physical makeup just lying around on its practice squad to scrimmage against.

And he’s quietly been building a strong family unit off the field as well, with his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor. The two welcomed their third child earlier this summer, although they haven’t publicly shared the name of their son, who was born in July.

In case you haven’t seen what Proctor looks like, here are some photos of the two of them.

What a great couple.