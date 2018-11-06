Fighters of the Week

1. Daniel Cormier: The champ took care of business. Thoroughly clowning Derrick Lewis and ending it in the second. The champ now awaits the WWE Universal champion.

2. Ronaldo Souza: Chomp, chomp. Only in this case, it was boom, boom. In an awesome back-and-forth with the former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Jacare ended it by knocking him silly in the third. Give this man a goddamned title shot, for the love of pete.

3. Anissa Meksen: Someone had to pay for the horrible judging that robbed her of her title to Jady Menezes at Glory 56, and unfortunately, it fell on Menezes’s head. Actually, her face, as Meksen went to town on it, regaining her title.

4. Israel Adesanya: Derek Brunson has faced the best of the best that this sport has to offer, and Adesanya played him like a yo-yo. Just an absolute shellacking and embarrassment. He could have done it with one hand, and actually did, at times.

5. Miguel Berchelt: Mickey Roman was game. Very, very game. Unfortunately, he just didn’t have the horses, but he went down in a blaze of glory.

6. Kaew Weerasakreck: The winner of K-1’s Super Lightweight tournament, defeating Tetsuya Yamato, Yasuomi Soda, and Daizo Sasaki in one night.

7. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: The champ is still here. And still the champ, after a coasting, wide, UD win over Josh Jauncey in the main event of Glory 61, defending his lightweight title.

8. Josh Taylor: The Scot moved on to the semis of the WBSS against Ivan Baranchyk after stopping Ryan Martin in the seventh-round on Saturday.

9. Jared Cannonier: Pulled a damned-solid upset, TKOing David Branch at UFC 230.

10. Regian Eersel: Defended his Lion Fight Super Middleweight strap with a TKO over Joakim Hagg on their CBS Sports debut.

11. Tony Gravely: It took just 36 seconds for Gravely to starch Kody Nordby and claim the vacant CES MMA bantamweight title.

12. Johnathan Alves/Kaynan Duarte: The below and above 76kg tournament winners at the Spyder Invitational Finals. Extra props to Duarte for winning the Absolute final against Alves.

13. Isiah Wright: Snuck by Bill Cooper in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 92 by split-decision. Cooper had a great start to the year, but is cooling a little.

14. Mzwondile Hlongwa: Well, this is a fine way to get your name out there. Good god, that was violent.

15. Daniel Ghita: After four years away, the monstrous heavyweight returned against David Poturak at Colosseum IV in Bucharest on Monday, ending the bout in the first with leg kicks.