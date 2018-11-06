Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks 11/6/2018 @ 9:30PM at SAP Center

There are times when I simply don’t know what to make of this team. This season, those times tend to happen more often than not. With the way the season started, I was feeling that this was going to be a very long season, and not for the right reasons. I was getting used to the Wild getting scored on first. I was getting used to the lack of effort for long stretches of time. I was getting used to players (especially veteran players) looking lost on the ice. It wasn’t particularly enjoyable, but I felt that the expectations for this team had been set. We were going to encounter wins here and and there, but beyond that, it was going to be (at best) a mediocre season. And as Minnesota sports fans, it’s something we’ve become accustomed to all too often. But then something change. There seemed to be a conscious effort by the team (or at least segments of the team). There seemed to be an awakening. And all in all, it seemed like this team finally got their crap together and decided it was time to actually play hockey. Now, I realize, that this team really hasn’t faced significant challenges yet. Minnesota hasn’t exactly the top opponents yet this season. Last month, many nights were hit and miss, against bad teams even. So I, like many, figured this was the season we were going to have. Expectations were low and we were only hoping they wouldn’t get lower. But like I said, something seems to have changed, and at this point I’ll take it. I still don’t think it will get the Wild any further than the first round (if they make the playoffs), but I’ll take it over what we’ve seen.

The change started with the five-game winning streak at the end of October. Like I said, while they were wins, they weren’t exactly against the best of the best. Yet a win is still a win. The loss then to Vancouver was a bit of a let down, but they picked themselves back up and got wins in both Edmonton and Saint Louis. It was the win against the Blues though, that even has pessimists like myself in a somewhat better frame of mind. For the first time this season, we saw a Minnesota Wild team that came out strong from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer of the night. It was refreshing. It was fun to watch. And for many of us, we were wondering where this has been from the very beginning of the season and if this kind of behavior can and will continue. That’s the thing though, we honestly don’t know if this Minnesota Wild can be bothered to put forth that kind of effort on a regular basis. I’d like to say that they can. Sure, they’re not going to win every game, but if they would put significant effort into every game, we wouldn’t feel so let down every night. I know as I was watching the Saint Louis game, myself and many of my fellow fans wondered who was this Wild team we were watching and where they had hidden the old team. Of course, this then lead to one of our favorite hypotheses regarding such mysteries: