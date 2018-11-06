Kyrie Irving rips Jamal Murray for late-game antics

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray pulled a bush league move in the waning seconds of Monday’s game against the Celtics, and Kyrie Irving took issue with it.

Murray scored 48 points in the 115-107 win, but he apparently wasn’t satisfied with that particular number. It appeared that he wanted 50, judging by what he did in the game’s final seconds. Murray brought the ball up the court on the final play, and it was expected that he would dribble the clock out. Instead, however, Murray threw up a three-pointer right before the game clock expired.

Celtics don't appear happy that Jamal Murray shot the ball at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/Do85JrThma — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 6, 2018

The Celtics weren’t playing any defense on the play, so they were not happy at Murray’s shot attempt, as you might imagine. Irving actually grabbed the ball afterward and launched it into the crowd to express how he felt about it.

Kyrie threw the ball into the crowd after Jamal Murray's attempt to make 50-points as the game ended pic.twitter.com/Vbx3oNxmaf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2018

Irving was asked about the incident by reporters after the game, and he did not mince words in voicing his opinion about it.

“The ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls— move like that,” Irving said, via Jay King of The Athletic. “So I threw it in the crowd.”

These two teams won’t square off again until March 18, but it’s unlikely that the Celtics will forget about what Murray did, so that matchup at TD Garden figures to be must-see TV.