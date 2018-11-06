Look: Josh Gordon shows off new 600-diamond 'Flash' chain

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been taking advantage of the fresh start he’s been given in New England.

Gordon has benefited greatly from catching passes from Tom Brady, rather than the plethora of mediocre quarterbacks he suited up alongside in Cleveland. He’s already caught 22 passes for 396 yards (two touchdowns), and his role in the offense continues to grow with each passing week.

And now that he’s become a stable in the Patriots offense, he’s treated himself to a sick piece of custom jewelry. Gordon got a custom chain this week that contains 600 diamonds, and spells out his nickname, “Flash.” He showed it off hanging out with his three-year-old daughter in a video posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday.

It’s unlikely that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a chain similar to Gordon’s. He prefers to rock hooded sweatshirts instead.