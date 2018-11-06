Look: Mookie Betts, girlfriend welcome first baby into the world

It’s been quite the year for Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts.

Betts just recently wrapped up celebrating his team winning the World Series, as the parade was last week, and he now experienced something that was, somehow, even more special.

He’s engaged to his girlfriend, Brianna, and the two are set to get married in the coming months, before the 2019 season begins. They just recently experienced a lifechanging moment, as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Tuesday.

Betts announced the news on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple on their big news.