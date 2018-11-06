Look: Martavis Bryant's model girlfriend Deja Hiott is so hot that he's blasting friends for hitting on her

Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant got a new start in Oakland this season, but he’s actually taken a step back, if anything.

Bryant was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders for a third-round pick, and it’s starting to look like Jon Gruden got absolutely fleeced in this deal. Bryant has caught only 16 balls for 249 yards, and has yet to score a touchdown this season.

He is winning off the field, though, as he’s been dating Instagram model Deja Hiott for a few years now. The two have a one-year-old son, Kalle. Bryant apparently isn’t happy that his friends have been liking her photos, though, and uses his Instagram story to call them out for essentially hitting on her (screenshot via Sports Gossip).

Hiott made a post to her story as well, siding with Bryant.

Alrighty then. If you’re wondering why Hiott has been drawing so much attention, here are some more photos of her and Bryant.