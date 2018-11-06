Look: Bucs WR Mike Evans' beautiful wife turns heads

Bucs receiver Mike Evans is one of the most dominant players at his position in the NFL.

Evans stands six-foot-five, and can outjump most receivers in the league. That makes him extremely effective on jump balls on the outside, and especially in the red zone, where he’s been known to help the Bucs finish off drives with a touchdown. Evans also possesses the straightaway speed to take the top off a defense.

He’s a complete player, and he also has a beautiful wife to come home to. Evans has been married to Ashli Dotson since 2016, and they have a soon-to-be-two-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.

Here are some photos of Evans and his wife.