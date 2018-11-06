Panthers LB Thomas Davis perfectly sums up why James Conner makes Le'Veon Bell an afterthought

Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Panthers figures to be an entertaining one, with two playoff-caliber teams going toe-to-toe at Heinz Field.
The Steelers come into the game in a rough spot, having just faced the ultra-physical Ravens on the road, and are now in line to play the Panthers on a short week, in what also will likely be a bruising, physical game.
Tne question heading into the game pertains to Le’Veon Bell, specifically if he’ll report to the team by Thursday. He posted a cryptic tweet on Monday that said he’s leaving Miami, but didn’t say where he was headed. The Steelers probably aren’t worrying about Bell, though, as James Conner has done a stellar job filling in. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis summed up the situation pretty well on Tuesday.
Davis isn’t wrong, as Conner has carried the ball 151 times for 706 yards so far this season, for an impressive 4.7 yards per carry, with 9 touchdowns as well.
Comments