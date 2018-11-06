Watch: Angry Jerry Jones pounds table after Titans' dagger TD

The Cowboys turned in an embarrassing performance in Monday’s home game against the Titans, and the result was their playoff hopes likely going up in flames.

Dallas now sits at 3-5, and let’s be honest, this team isn’t good enough to go on a 7-1 (or even 6-2) run, given its schedule. The Cowboys will likely miss the postseason, and they only have themselves to blame. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead against the (previously 3-4) Titans, but a costly interception by Dak Prescott in the back of the end zone, and a missed 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher kept the Titans in the game. Tennessee went on to outscore Dallas 28-7 in their house during the remainder of the game.

And team owner Jerry Jones was not happy about it. Jones angrily reacted to Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota delivering the dagger in the game on a 9-yard rushing touchdown — putting his team up 28-14 — by pounding the table in the owner’s suite. It appeared he was initially going to punch it, then changed his mind.