Watch: Miles Bridges throws down monster dunk of the year candidate

It didn’t take long for Hornets’ rookie Miles Bridges to make his presence felt in the NBA.

Bridges was the 12th overall player taken in this year’s draft, and he threw down a highlight-reel dunk on Tuesday that sent social media into a frenzy.

It happened in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Hawks, when Bridges cut to the basket. He received a pass in stride, but was met by Hawks’ seven-footer Dewayne Dedmon, who was tasked with protecting the rim on the play. Bridges is five inches shorter than Dedmon, but he still elevated and threw down the hammer over the Hawks center.

Check out Bridges’ rim-rattling dunk, as well as teammate Kemba Walker’s reaction to it.

Miles Bridges had Kemba SHOOK 😂 pic.twitter.com/NeNEkXIalH — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2018

That dunk appeared to be the best we’ve seen during the 2018 NBA season so far.