AT&T Stadium secured for a Errol Spence Jr-Mikey Garcia March 16 super-fight

His team might be having one of their worst seasons in recent memory, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still wheeling and dealing and making things happen while making a lot of money.

Jones’ latest venture has nothing to do with football and everything to do with the sweet science. As The Sports Daily has learned, Jones has finalized a site deal with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions for a possible March 16 welterweight-title fight between unbeaten lightweight champion Mikey Garcia of and DFW area native and unbeaten welterweight champion Errol Spence to be at Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

Despite the site being secured for the mega fight, the deal isn’t official as Haymon has yet to reach an agreement with the four-division champion Garcia (39-0, 30 knockouts) and International Boxing Federation 147-pound champion Spence (24-0, 21 KOs). A deal should not be hard to do, since Haymon has a great relationship with both fighters and each has talked about facing the other in a super-fight since Garcia’s unification win over Robert Easter Jr. in July at Staples Center in Los Angles in front of a crowd 12,560— that included a ringside-watching Spence at ringside.

If the bout comes to fruition, this will be Jones’ fourth foray into the boxing business as he’s done deals with boxing superstars Manny Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to main event cards AT&T stadium in the past and just this fall with Spence as he headlined a card at practice/training facility for the Cowboys, the Star, in Frisco, Texas.

“The Cowboys’ side is done,” said an official unauthorized by the Cowboys to speak publicly on the matter. “Now they just have to deliver the fight.”

If Alvarez’s fight against British fighter Liam Smith which drew 52,000 in September 2016 and is the last fight AT&T Stadium has hosted is any indicator, both Spence and Garcia stand to go home with the biggest payday of their splendid careers.

Garcia has a nice Texas following, thanks to defending his super-featherweight belt in Texas twice in 2013, which includes his defeat of Juan Manuel López at the American Airlines Center in Dallas home of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mexican boxing star returned to the Lone Star State this past March when he went to San Antonio to defeat Sergey Lipinets at junior-welterweight and win a belt in a fourth division.

With both men being ranked in the top five of most pound-for-pound boxing rankings and Garcia seeking a championship belt in a fifth weight class. This is a fight that needs to be made as boxing fans all over the world are salivating for it to happen very soon.