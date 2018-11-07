Black Friday 2018 ads: Hottest MacBook Pro deals to buy online

Black Friday 2018 is rapidly approaching, and we’re here to make sure you get the best bang of the buck on your holiday deals.

The Apple MacBook Pro is the hottest laptop on the market, and we here at TSD use it to blog ourselves. It’s a high-performance, portable, video-editing machine, and it will satisfy any needs you have. It boasts a 15-inch display with touch bar, 16GB RAM, a AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and four lightning-fast Thunderbolt (USB-C ports)

Here’s where you can buy it online.

Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Apple MacBook Pro.

Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Silver) — $2289

B & H Photo Video

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Silver) — $2149

Walmart

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Silver) — $2349

Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Space gray) — $2399