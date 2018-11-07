Domantas Sabonis posterizes Joel Embiid with massive dunk (Video)

76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the best defensive players in the league, but he got put on a poster during Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, when a cutting Domantas Sabonis received a nice bounce pass from Victor Oladipo. Embiid read the play well, and he rotated over in an attempt to protect the rim. Sabonis wasn’t fazed, though, as he took flight and dunked all over Embiid.

The Pacers big man even used his right arm to push Embiid out of the way so he could throw down the massive slam.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?"



Sabonis posterizes Embiid (with all the replays) pic.twitter.com/eYPexf608S — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 8, 2018

Props to Sabonis for dunking on one of the league’s best rim protectors, and for doing so in style.