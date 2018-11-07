Evgeni Malkin ejected for brutal head shot on TJ Oshie (Video)

There’s no love lost when the Capitals and Penguins square off, as matchups between the two teams often feature plenty of trash talk, as well as big hits that aren’t necessarily within the rules.

That was exactly what happened during Wednesday’s game, when Evgeni Malkin brought his elbow up and struck TJ Oshie right in the head.

Malkin gets a major for this hit on Oshie, who went to the room pic.twitter.com/vUsRGLBbOL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 8, 2018

Oshie hit the ice hard as a result, and made his way to the locker room to get examined. As for Malkin, he was hit with a five-minute major for the illegal check, as well as a game misconduct, so he was ejected.

Malkin could certainly be looking at a possible suspension from the league as well. If the NHL views the contact to Oshie’s head as purposeful, rather than incidental, he might miss a few more games in the future.