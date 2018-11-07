Le'Veon Bell's bizarre tweets prove Steelers RB has officially lost it

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out, as he has yet to report to the team.

The clock is ticking, and if he doesn’t show up to sign his tender by Nov. 13, he’ll officially be ineligible to play this season. The silver lining, however, is that it’s now believed if Bell doesn’t play, franchise-tagging him next season would be treated him as if it were the third time it happened. Meaning, he’d be paid the average of the top five highest-paid players (roughly $25 million).

Only Bell knows if he plans to play this season at this point. He is in Pittsburgh, as he was spotted in a LA Fitness there on Tuesday night.

For now, he hasn’t really said much about the situation, except these bizarre upside-down tweets he posted on Wednesday.

˙˙˙ɯǝɥʇ uo ʎןɹɐǝןɔ s’ʇɐɥʇ &˙˙˙sǝuıן ǝɥʇ uǝǝʍʇǝq pɐǝɹ ʎןdɯıs ʇsnظ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ ǝʞɐʇ ʇ’uop ǝןdoǝd ʇsoɯ ʇnq˙˙˙op p’noʎ ʇɐɥʍ ʇ’usı sıɥʇ ǝqʎɐɯ ǝsnɐɔǝq suoısıɔǝp ʎɯ ɟɟo ǝɯ ǝbpnظ ʇ’uop˙˙˙buıop ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇnoqɐ pǝıɹɹoʍ & ǝɟıן ʎɯ uo uoıuıdo uɐ sɐɥ ʎpoqʎɹǝʌǝ ʇnoqɐ ʇsnظ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

ʇuıod ʎɯ pǝʌoɹd ǝʌ’noʎ 'buıʎɐs ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇno ǝɹnbıɟ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ buıpuıɟ ʎןןɐǝɹ ǝɹ’noʎ ɟı osןɐ˙˙˙poıɹǝd 'sɹǝǝd ʎɯ ɟo ʇsǝɹ ǝɥʇ puɐ 'ʎןıɯɐɟ 'ɟןǝsʎɯ ɹoɟ ʇɥbıɹ sı ǝʌǝıןǝq ı ʇɐɥʍ ɹoɟ buızıboןodɐ ʇou ɯ’ı — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

OK then.