Le'Veon Bell's bizarre tweets prove Steelers RB has officially lost it

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out, as he has yet to report to the team.
The clock is ticking, and if he doesn’t show up to sign his tender by Nov. 13, he’ll officially be ineligible to play this season. The silver lining, however, is that it’s now believed if Bell doesn’t play, franchise-tagging him next season would be treated him as if it were the third time it happened. Meaning, he’d be paid the average of the top five highest-paid players (roughly $25 million).
Only Bell knows if he plans to play this season at this point. He is in Pittsburgh, as he was spotted in a LA Fitness there on Tuesday night.
For now, he hasn’t really said much about the situation, except these bizarre upside-down tweets he posted on Wednesday.
OK then.
