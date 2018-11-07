Look: Check out these photos of Luke Kuechly's wife, Shannon Reilly

Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is one of the best at his position, and his range allows him to make plays all over the field.

Kuechly’s high football IQ and feel for the game is also part of what makes him such a great player, and his spouse seems to share some of those same qualities.

He began dating Shannon Reilly in 2012, and the two have been married for a number of years. Reilly shares the same intelligence Kuechly does, as she attended Gardner-Webb University from 2015-17, and graduated with a Masters degree in Physician assistant studies. Her social media profiles state that she hopes to be a physician one day.

Here are some photos of Kuechly and his wife, Shannon.