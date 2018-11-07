Look: Le'Veon Bell spotted playing basketball at Pittsburgh gym

It’s unclear if (and when) Le’Veon Bell will report to the Steelers, as some discrepancies as to exactly how the franchise tag works appears to have complicated the situation.

It was initially believed that if Bell didn’t join the team by Nov. 13, the Steelers could franchise tag him again next season, and it would count as the second one. Well, now, it appears that the franchise tag dictates it would count as the third one, which would be the average of the top five highest-paid players in the NFL (around $25 million). As such, Bell now appears to believe he has leverage, and he may not show up at all.

But he did post a cryptic tweet on Monday that said he was leaving Miami, and it was presumed that he was headed for Pittsburgh. Apparently, that is the case, as he appeared to be spotted at an LA Fitness in North Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, playing pickup basketball.

Local Rapper Leveon Bell spotted at LA fitness running 5’s with pedestrians pic.twitter.com/088t0BwcN8 — Jamie (@Two_Jamezz) November 6, 2018

A manager from the gym did confirm to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Bell was indeed at the gym, so it was him.

It almost looks as if Bell is just playing games now. Obviously, he showed up there to be seen. Regardless, these cat-and-mouse antics will come to an end in the next week, so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out.