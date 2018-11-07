NFL Viewing Picks for Week 10: 11/08 — 11/12/2018

All Times Eastern
Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Minnesota
Thursday, November 8
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight
8:20 p.m.
Thursday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)
Sunday, November 11
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon
Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Sara Walsh
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Washington at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake
4:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale
4:25 p.m.
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Steve Tasker
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
8:20 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Lincoln Finanacial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Monday, November 12
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes)
