Texas guard battling leukemia makes free throw, gets huge ovation from fans (Video)

Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones returned to the court in Tuesday’s game against Eastern Illinois, and he suited up for his first action since being diagnosed with leukemia in January.

Jones didn’t enter the game until the second half, and he eventually drew a foul and made his way to the free-throw line to shoot a pair. He made one of the free throws, which resulted in fans at the Frank Erwin Center erupting in cheer. Check out the huge ovation Jones drew as he checked out of the game after sinking the free throw.

Here’s Andrew Jones hitting a free throw, his first point for #Texas in his return to the court after being diagnosed with leukemia, and then checking out. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/kOwT69OV47 — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 7, 2018

It was great to see the fans support Jones, and we wish him the best in his recovery.