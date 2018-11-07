UFC Expected to Shutter Men's Flyweight Division

The days of 125-pound men fighting inside the UFC’s octagon appear to be numbered. Numerous outlets (FloCombat first) are reporting today that the company plans on shutting down its men’s flyweight division, perhaps as early as the end of this year.

Flyweight Jose Torres confirmed as much on his Twitter account today:

Im the 1st to be let go. I didnt get to finish my UFC contract with 2 fights left because they are cutting most of my division n not giving some of us a chance to bump up n prove ourselves like myself. So now it’s time to move on to bigger and better things. Good luck small guys! pic.twitter.com/lUMijsRoDm — Jose Shorty Torres (@ShortyTorres125) November 7, 2018

The bad news for the 125-pound men is not all of them are going to be invited to remain with the company and fight at a higher weight class (as Torres revealed). As for the current champ, Henry Cejudo is expected to challenge T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight title next. And flyweight king Demetrious Johnson has recently been traded to ONE Championship, leaving the cupboard quite bare. But the UFC seemed intent on doing this quite a long time ago anyhow.

Rest In Power flyweights. R2D2-soon.