Watch: Allonzo Trier makes Hawks player go flying with sick move

Knicks undrafted rookie free agent Allonzo Trier put the moves on one of his opponents during Wednesday’s game against the Hawks.

Trier was attempting to help extend the Knicks’ lead in the final minutes of the game, and he did exactly that. The Knicks rookie was working on Kent Bazemore, when he made it look like he was driving the lane. Instead, though, he went behind his back with a stepback move, to which Bazemore responded by backpedaling, then trying to stop. It didn’t work, and he fell backward — landing on the court. Trier, meanwhile, calmly drained a jumper from the elbow.

Trier embarrassed Bazemore on that play.