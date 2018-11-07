Watch: Jose Mourinho taunts Juventus players after comeback win in Champions League match

Manchester United pulled off a shocking upset in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Juventus, and Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but rub it in to let his opponents know about it.

The home team jumped out to a 1-0 lead at Allianz Stadium via a ridiculous Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the 65th minute, and they seemed destined for victory. That wasn’t the case, though, as Juan Mata’s 86th-minute strike leveled the score.

An old goal in the 90th minute gave Manchester United the lead, and that’s when Mourinho’s troll game reached its apex. He began cupping his ear toward the crowd and the Juventus players, which infuriated his opposition, obviously. Giorgio Chiellini immediately approached Mourinho, and the two got into it on the field.

Mourinho is such a troll 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysHmTTFMK4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

Mourinho defended himself after the game, saying that he was “insulted for 90 minutes.” Still, what he did wasn’t in the spirit of the game.