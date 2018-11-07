NHL

Watch! What Shows Are NHL Players Binge-Watching?

Watch! What Shows Are NHL Players Binge-Watching?

NHL

Watch! What Shows Are NHL Players Binge-Watching?

Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jamie Benn and more reveal the television shows they’re hooked on for 2018.

Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com

, , , , , , NHL, NHL Shout

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NHL
Home