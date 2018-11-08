Antonio Brown caught driving over 100 mph, mistaken for bank robber

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was pulled over for going 100+ mph, but not during the typical routine traffic stop or speed trap.

Brown was driving in Ross Township (Pennsylvania), when his Porsche flew by a police car. It drew their attention because they were actually looking for a bank robbery suspect in that particular area (according to WPXI), so obviously Brown coming speeding by them in a luxury sports car raised eyebrows.

The Steelers released a statement on the issue:

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time,” the Steelers said in the obligatory and perfunctory statement.

Brown was cited for reckless driving and going in excess of 100 mph.