Bearcats BlogCast: Cincinnati Basketball Extravaganza

A quick note about this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast before the usual intro. We recorded this on Tuesday, well before the Ohio State loss. I had first computer issues and then internet issues, which made the last two days very fun. The most fun. The three of us preview the season as a whole and don’t focus too too much on OSU, but there is some Ohio State talk obviously and I beg forgiveness.

Matt Opper and Chris Bains joined me to preview the basketball season. After talking about what the Ohio State game meant in a historical perspective, we dive into the Bearcats squad. We talk about the team and some of the players we look forward to watch develop, but this turns into a conversation about the state of the program. Be forewarned those of you who claim we are too negative.

Chris and I do bring back the positivity later in the episode because it’s basketball season, dammit, and basketball season is the best time of the year.



