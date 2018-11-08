Eric Reid ejected for shot to Ben Roethlisberger's head (Video)

Panthers safety Eric Reid was involved in a controversial play during Thursday night’s game against the Steelers, and it resulted in him getting ejected.

The play in question happened in the third quarter, when the Steelers were faced with a third-and-eight situation. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took off running, and easily had enough for a first down. He wanted more, though, so rather than sliding after getting enough to move the chains, he kept running. Big Ben did eventually slide at the last minute, but that gave Reid enough time to dive at him. Reid then led with his shoulder to deliver a shot to the Steelers quarterback’s helmet right as he began sliding.

Eric Reid taking a shot at Ben Roethlisberger, who was clearly sliding. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/rUWQLyyzbi — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 9, 2018

Reid was hit with a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, and was also ejected from the game. He did give Roethlisberger some dap afterward in a display of sportsmanship, to show there were no hard feelings.

Great moment of sportsmanship between Eric Reid and Big Ben. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2ARcHKovzk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 9, 2018

Reid appeared to have deserved the ejection, but at the same time, Roethlisberger should’ve slid a bit earlier.