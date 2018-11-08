Former WWE Champion CM Punk Lands New Role With MMA Promotion

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in recent WWE history. The former WWE champion has not competed in a pro wrestling ring since 2014 but that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about him and he’s definitely remained in the headlines.

Much of that is due to his venture into the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He may be 0-2 in the UFC but he’s not finished with the sport of MMA just yet. According to Cageside Seats, The Second City Saint has landed a new role with Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

But Punk won’t be competing inside the Octagon this time. Instead, he will be doing color commentary for the promotion. He will do his first work with the company on December 14 and the event will be seen on the Fight Pass streaming service.

This will mark the first time that Punk has done commentary for the sport. Many WWE fans will surely remember when he did commentary on Monday Night Raw as his work on the table proved he could get the job done in a very entertaining fashion.

Punk has commented on his new role with Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass,” CM Punk said. “CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.”

Punk’s two UFC losses have not prevented fans from speculating on his future in the sport. Though he didn’t win, he did earn the respect of his peers and the fans alike. Punk’s pro wrestling future seems to be nonexistent at this point, as he has yet to appear for any company since he left WWE four years ago.