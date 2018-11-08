Fun Ways All MLB Fans Can Spend the Off-Season

The off-season for the Major League Baseball frustratingly coincides with the coldest, darkest months of the year. This can make the off-season even more painful for those true fans who just cannot get enough. Not only can you not watch it, chances are you cannot play it easily outside. Snow, ice, and cold weather can put you under a form of house arrest whether you want it to or not.

Playing the game with your friends, however, is not the only way you can survive the offseason. There are many activities to occupy yourself with and plenty of games you can actually watch to pass the time until the season picks up again in spring. For those die-hard fans out there, this is the only survival guide you will ever need:

Keep Up with MLB News

There is a lot of news to keep up with in the MLB during the offseason. From team news to transfer news to even the personal updates from players themselves. Follow everyone you love on social media and keep up to date on sports news just so that when the season starts you will have all the insider’s information that will help you make bets or even plan your fantasy baseball team better.

Play Fun Baseball Games

Playing the game is just as good, if not better than watching it:

Games with Your Friends

If the area you live in is warm during the off season, you should absolutely put together a small, local league of you, your friends, and other fans of the sport in your community. It’s a great way to have fun, get exercise, and even socialize and meet new people. If it is too cold, see if you can rent out an indoor area in your local community center or play the game online.

Games Online

Playing outside isn’t the only way you can enjoy the game. You can have a lot of fun playing digitally. From baseball simulators to this MLB logo quiz, there is no shortage of options for those with a true love of the sport. Just find what’s out there today.

Enjoy International Baseball

If you love the game itself wholeheartedly, then consider starting to watch international baseball teams. Every country that experiences a rainy season will be playing their baseball during your off-season. This means you have almost half the world to watch and enjoy when your own teams are on their break.

Have a Baseball Film Festival

Baseball, as stated before, has captured the hearts and imaginations of many. So much so that there are a variety of movies to enjoy. You can bring your family and kids in on this activity and put together a fun baseball film festival for your loved ones to enjoy. You never know, your kids might love it so much they start showing interest in playing the game and getting into the sport themselves.

Become a Fan of Your Favorite Player’s Pastimes

Another way you can enjoy the off-season is by keeping up with your favorite players’ pastimes. Some, for example, have musical careers that you can follow. If you are lucky, you might even be able to catch a live show. Yankee legend Bernie Williams, for example, has released several albums over the years. These albums contain talent from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa as well, making them true gems for the fans who want to diversify their interests.

Go to a Baseball Museum

Finally, go to a baseball museum. This is another activity that is great to do with the whole family. You can see the Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum, or any other sports museums that contain a baseball section. This is a great way to learn more about the history and help your family love the sport you care about so much. Show them the top MLB players, let them get to know them and the sport, and just have a fun day out.

When you count in all these different ways to spend and enjoy the off-season, you will quickly realize that you can quickly pass the time of these winter months with total ease. Become a fan of international baseball, go to a museum, or even follow the careers of your retired baseball players. There are a lot of options out there for you to diversify your love and to pass the time, just pick one and get started today!