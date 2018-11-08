Look: Golden Tate's blonde bombshell wife stuns in these photos

Eagles fans are going to love having veteran receiver Golden Tate on their squad.

Tate excels at racking up yards after the catch — something the Eagles receiving corps did well last year, but not so much this season. He can turn a short gain into a 60-yard touchdown, as he’s a a shifty runner/great in space, and still has good breakaway speed.

Not only that, “Showtime” Tate is extremely entertaining as well. He treats NFL fans to great reactions, highlight-reel plays and also clever troll jobs. All in all, Tate is a guy you want to have on your team.

He also has a beautiful wife. Tate and Elise Pollard got married last March, and they also welcomed a baby girl into the world back in January, so they’ve had a lot going on. For now, Tate appears to be focused on helping win his first (and the Eagles’ second consecutive) Super Bowl. Here are some photos of him and Elise, for your viewing pleasure.

Also, there’s this: